Jennifer Lopez Wore a Floral Gown With a Leg Slit That Went Up to Her Midriff on 'SNL'

This has to be the highest slit in fashion history.

Getty

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to an over-the-top fashion moment. Whether it's Couture Week or a random Tuesday afternoon, J.Lo always dials up the drama when getting dressed (think: sky-high heels, lavish fur coats, and lots of diamonds). Therefore, a performance on Saturday Night Live called for an outfit — or three — even more extravagant than usual.



Returning as the show's musical guest for the fourth time, Lopez made quite the style statement while debuting her new single "This Is Me...Now," wearing a baby pink floral robe-style gown made of roses. The dress featured a floor-sweeping hemline, an off-the-shoulder silhouette, and the highest slit in history, which traveled past her waist and stopped just below her bust, showing off a sliver of midriff. Knowing full well that her gown was the star of the show, J.Lo accessorized with just her wedding jewelry and a bedazzled microphone, and slicked her hair back into a polished bun.

Lopez also performed her single "Can't Get Enough" with Latto sporting an entirely new outfit. This time, she J.Lo-fied the classic pantsuit and wore a cropped black jacket, black pants with cutouts at the hips, and an ab-baring white button-down. Her long caramel-colored hair was styled in loose waves with a middle part, while the rest of her glam included a dark smoky eye, nude lips, and a bronzy contour.



Related: Jennifer Lopez Pulled Off a Polarizing Color Combo While Promoting Her Upcoming 'SNL' Appearance

For her third and final look, Jen closed out the show wearing a plunging white dress with sparkly floral straps that crisscrossed across her chest like a necklace, diamond jewelry, and glittering boots.



Getty

As much as her performance, J.Lo's mini fashion tour de force deserves a round of applause.



More in Celeb News

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.