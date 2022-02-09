Jennifer Lopez Wore a Bridal Minidress With Ben Affleck on the Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez looked ready for a trip down the aisle on Tuesday night. The multi-hyphenate attended the Los Angeles screening of her new movie Marry Me with her boyfriend Ben Affleck by her side.

J.Lo fully committed to the theme with a bridal-looking crisp white, lace minidress with a structured, flared skirt that showed off her toned legs. She paired the frock with silver rhinestone strappy pointy-toed pumps which were affixed with a poof on the front. She accessorized with a boxy gold floral clutch and diamond drop earrings.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Getty Images

For her glam, the actress opted for peachy and nude tones and rosy cheeks. Her long caramel locks were worn in gentle waves that cascaded past her shoulders. For his part, Ben wore a navy blue suit with a stark white button down and a long black overcoat. He finished off the ensemble with matching dress shoes.

The couple looked happy and in love as they posed for the flashing cameras. At one point Lopez leaned against Affleck and he planted a sweet kiss on her head. J.Lo recently opened up about the love she found with the actor after rekindling their romance last year. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," she told People in an interview. "I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. ... We hold it sacred."

"What I can teach my children is that real love exists," she added. "Some things can be forever, but it doesn't mean they just have a straight line."