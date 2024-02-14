Jennifer Lopez Wore a Bra Covered in Golden Roses for the 'This Is Me ... Now' After-Party

One night, two unforgettable looks.

Jennifer Lopez’s press tour for her latest movie, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, is still going strong. The actress celebrated the premiere of the film on Feb. 13 at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre — accompanied by her husband Ben Affleck, who inspired a large part of the movie’s plot — and wore not one, but two looks during the night.

Following the premiere, Lopez changed into a three-piece shimmering gold ensemble consisting of a gold jacket worn over her shoulders, a bra decorated with three-dimensional sparkling gold roses, and high-waisted gold trousers. The star accessorized the look with earrings and a matching gold clutch bag.

Earlier in the night, Lopez also opted for a daring moment on the red carpet, wearing a black velvet gown from Zuhair Murad’s Fall-Winter 2022 couture collection that featured visible underwear covered up by a sheer mesh skirt embellished with sequin, rhinestone, and beaded zodiac motifs.

This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story will debut on Prime Video on Friday, Feb. 16 — the same date her corresponding album, This Is Me … Now will be released. The film sees Lopez’s celebrity friends in guest roles, including Keke Palmer, Jane Fonda, Sofía Vergara, Trevor Noah, Fat Joe, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Post Malone, Jay Shetty, and Kim Petras.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Lopez sweetly revealed that her children have started to wonder what is fact and what is fiction in the film.

"I was talking to my kids about this, and then they're like, 'Which parts are real and which parts are not?' And I said, 'You will think some parts are real, that are not. And then some parts you don't think are real, are real,'” she told the outlet. “But it is inspired by a lot of the things I went through and it's really about what it has been for me to be a hopeless romantic my whole life, and some of the pitfalls of that."



