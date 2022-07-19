Jennifer Lopez wore Alexander McQueen for her second wedding dress

Jennifer Lopez wore Alexander McQueen for the second of two dresses during her wedding ceremony with Ben Affleck, it has been confirmed.

The couple finally tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday evening, in a ceremony the 52-year-old singer and 49-year-old actor described as the “best night of our lives”.

New details about their special day continue to emerge, including specifics about their wardrobes.

Now, a representative for the British designer label has confirmed that the “Jenny from the Block” artist’s first gown was in fact one of their designs.

The sleeveless full-skirted dress featured floral jacquard detailing, a fitted bodice and a jewel neckline, and previously retailed for $5,175 (£4,330), according to People.

“I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day,” she revealed in an emotional clip shared to her “On the JLo” newsletter confirming her marriage to Affleck.

Her hairstylist Chris Appleton also shared a clip of the Hustlers star in the gown to his social media accounts, with the caption: “Last minute feelings before the wedding.”

@chrisappletonhair Last minute feelings before fhe wedding 💒 hair by me and makeup by jlo ♬ original sound - Chrisappleton1

Appleton collaborated with Lopez on a look he described as “less Vegas and more timeless”.

“We felt the hair shouldn’t be overly done,” he told Vogue.

“I pulled back the front of the hair on either side to keep the face open — still with the illusion of the hair being down. The technique was all about getting a gorgeous, luxe finish to the hair.

“I wanted an effortless, flowy feeling—that when she walked, the hair bounced,” he said.

He also confirmed that Lopez did her own makeup for her special day, with a blended brown smokey eye, bronzed skin and a nude lip that have become her trademark over the years.

Lopez changed into a high fashion Zuhair Murad number for her second outfit change of the evening.

Story continues

The lacy, off-the-shoulder gown featured a fishtail train, sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and long sleeves.

She added a matching veil with lace trim to complete the look.

Lopez wore a Zuhair Murad bridal couture gown in her recent film Marry Me and has previously turned to the Lebanese designer for red-carpet looks.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their wedding day (On the J-Lo)

Meanwhile, Affleck wore a white tuxedo jacket from his closet, getting changed in the men’s toilet.

Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged in the early 2000s before separating for 17 years, finally said ‘I do’ at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday.