Jennifer Lopez Wears the Ultimate Cozy Teddy Bear Coat While on Fashionable Date Night with Ben Affleck

Lopez and Affleck made a rare public appearance on Tuesday night at L.A. hotspot Peppermint Club

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the most stylish couple on the block.

On Tuesday, the couple were photographed in Los Angeles enjoying a night out at Peppermint Club, and they wore their chicest fall ‘fits for the occasion.

The This is Me…Now singer, 54, kept super cozy in the ultimate statement-making white teddy bear coat featuring a dramatic collar and a skinny belt tied around the plush fabric.

Lopez's look also had a bit of ‘70s flair courtesy of her floor-sweeping wide-leg jeans, white studded disco heels and large square-frame sunglasses. She kept her luscious locks in loose voluminous waves.

Meanwhile, the Air director, 51, opted for a more subdued ensemble, choosing to spend the night in an all-black suit consisting of a button-up shirt, jacket and trousers. He rounded out his look with a pair of classic black shoes.

Lopez and Affleck have been pursuing their own projects as of late.

The Grammy-winner has been busy building her modeling prowess in fashion campaigns (her newest sexy photo shoot for lingerie brand Intimissimi stars her famous abs) and attending New York Fashion Week, while the actor has been serving up delectable content as a Dunkin’s spokesperson.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend "The Flash" premiere in Hollywood, California on June 12, 2023

This past August, the couple rang in their one-year wedding anniversary since their massive ceremony with friends and family in Georgia on Aug. 21, 2022, which came one month after the two said "I Do" in Las Vegas.

Lopez commemorated the milestone on Instagram, sharing new behind-the-scenes photos of her and Affleck’s nuptials, which saw the bride in three custom Ralph Lauren wedding gowns.

In the first photo, Lopez is seen being carried by Affleck while wearing a white wedding dress with flowing short sleeves and a long white veil. Affleck meanwhile wore a white tuxedo and shirt with a black bow tie.

The married couple share a kiss under a wooden arch at night, with fireworks lighting up the sky in the background in a second photo also highlighting Lopez’s second pearl-adorned dress.

“One year ago today 🤍 …,” Lopez wrote under the romantic photos. She then revealed some of the lyrics to her new song “Dear Ben Part II.”

