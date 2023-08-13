Jennifer Lopez Wears Tiny Red swimsuit On Vacation Boat

MEGA - Getty Images

This week, Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying her time in Italy with friends, sharing pictures of her vacation style. But she really stunned in a promotional video for her alcohol brand Delola, sharing a TikTok and Instagram reel of passing a bottle on a boat amongst her travel companions. In the clip, J.Lo is wearing a tiny red string swimsuit that shows off her taut torso.

Over that, the Marry Me star had on a teal cover up covered in flower print, a straw hat and a pair of metallic flip flops.



A few days earlier, she shared a carousel of pics to promote the crafted cocktails in which she's wearing almost the same swimsuit, but in white. In the pics, Lopez lounges in a chair next to a bucket of ice and drinks, wearing her hat and a pair of aviator sunglasses and some gold hoops.

The pop star celebrated her 54th birthday last month with husband Ben Affleck in their Beverly Hills mansion that they call Wallingford estate. She shared some details about the event with her husband and their blended family in her newsletter.

“All the kids were there. It was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party,” she said. “I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with.”

She also posted some photos of the event on Instagram, writing, “Birthday mood…all month!!”

Lopez shares her 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina, and 11-year-old Samuel Affleck.

