Jennifer Lopez Wears a Sultry Sheer Zodiac Gown at “This Is Me...Now: A Love Story ”Premiere

Lopez's Amazon original film will release in tandem with her new album 'This Is Me...Now'

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Jennifer Lopez on February 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Valentine's Day may be tomorrow, but Jennifer Lopez was joined by husband Ben Affleck at the premiere of her new film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story on Tuesday.

Lopez, 54, wore an embellished black and silver strapless gown from Zuhair Murad’s Fall/Winter 2022 Couture Collection. The velvet bodice included a plunging V-neck that rested right above her waistline. She wore a pair of long, matching black velvet fingerless gloves that wrapped around her hands and ended right below her shoulders.

The dress' skirt was a voluminous A-line floor-length that included intricate embellishments of the different astrological signs. The sheer black skirt was segmented into each sign, with its corresponding animal and symbol embroidered at the hem.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Jennifer Lopez on February 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

She accessorized the look with a few chunky silver rings, a pair of knotted dangle drop earrings and a small black leather clutch. Her glam included a dark gray eyeshadow look, that was emphasized by her dark black eyeliner, and a peachy nude lipgloss. She finished the look with a soft and loose blow-out that she styled with a side part.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on February 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Lopez and Affleck, 51, arrived at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre for a glamorous date night in support of the singer's new onscreen project to launch on Amazon Prime Video Feb. 16 in tandem with her album, This Is Me... Now. According to a press release, fans can expect a “narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing."

Monica Schipper/Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

This wouldn't be the first time the pair dressed up to support each other's career milestones. In March last year, Lopez stepped out in a two-toned dress, featuring a bejeweled top and neon skirt, to celebrate her husband's new movie Air.

The two also attended the 2024 Golden Globes, where the Michael Jordan-inspired film was nominated for best motion picture musical or comedy.

Lopez made a grand entrance in a pink strapless Nicole + Felicia couture strapless dress teamed with a matching cape with flower sleeves. Her accessories included dazzling Boucheron jewels, a Judith Leiber clutch and Christian Louboutin heels. Affleck looked dapper in a classic tuxedo topped with a bow tie.

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pose arm in arm at the 2024 Golden Globes

In an interview with Variety's Marc Malkin on the carpet, Lopez opened up about her then-to-be-released wedding-themed music video for her new single "Can't Get Enough," which sparked a comment from Malkin about her four marriages.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Chris Judd and Marc Anthony. She was engaged to Alex Rodriguez until March 2021, a month before they officially split.

She wed Affleck on July 16, 2022, after reigniting their old flame in 2021. They celebrated their union with an elaborate ceremony on Affleck's 87-acre compound in Georgia on Aug. 20, 2022.

Lopez wore three Ralph Lauren bridal gowns, including the ruffled mermaid dress (made with over 1,000 handkerchiefs!) she walked down the aisle in.



