Jennifer Lopez Wears 'Jennifer & Ben' Necklace in Sweet Nod to Husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is keeping her new husband close to her heart.

Just days after showing off a "Mrs." necklace, the Grammy Award nominee, 53, shared photos Thursday on Instagram wearing a "Jennifer & Ben" necklace in honor of husband Ben Affleck.

In the first two photos, Lopez wore the necklace with a white silk Halston gown and white fur coat. She also paired the romantic jewelry with a long hummingbird necklace and wore her hair pulled back in a low bun, showing off a pair of stunning teardrop diamond earrings.

Other photos show the Marry Me star in a black Ellie Saab gown paired with a black fur. For the black outfit, the actress traded the necklace for another that featured two rows of diamond flowers and matching diamond flower earrings. She also displayed her diamond engagement ring.

The fifth and final photo Lopez posted was of poker chips, cards, and a pink drink with a flower in it.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" artist rocked her trademark bronzed beauty look paired with a pink lip and black smokey eye makeup.

Jewelry has been featured heavily in Lopez and Affleck's rekindled romance and marriage.

In August, J.Lo was seen wearing a Foundrae "BEN" necklace while they roamed the streets of Portofino, Italy. The necklace was a gift from Affleck, 50, for her 52nd birthday in July 2021.

Lopez showcased the necklace in an Instagram post for her birthday, layering the meaningful accessory with other gold pieces and wearing a red and gold bikini with a printed caftan.

"With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it's also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth," Beth Bugdaycay, the creative director and co-founder of Foundrae, told E! News at the time.

Bugdaycay added: "For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed. The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity. But we can't separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve."

After they originally dated from 2002 to 2004, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

The couple tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas during intimate midnight nuptials in July, before celebrating their union with a larger ceremony at Affleck's Georgia estate a month later.