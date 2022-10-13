Jennifer Lopez wants to teach your kids Spanish with this adorable new book

It’s out: Jennifer Lopez’s first children’s book.

No, she isn’t teaching kids how to dance, sing or to get her glow.

The singer, actress and all around entertainer teamed up with Jimmy Fallon for “Con Pollo” an introduction to Spanish words from MacMillan.

The colorful 48 pager for 2 to 5 year olds follows Pollo, a “plucky” chicken shaped like an egg topped with a red rooster comb.

“Do you want to play soccer?” reads one page, with Pollo near a net and a ball. “Or play fútbol con Pollo?”

“Meet Pollo, a friendly little chicken who just wants to play... And play, and play, and play all day!” reads the publisher’s description. “Pollo makes any activity more fun.”

Even vocabulary building.

“I’m so proud of this fun little bilingual playtime adventure and I can’t wait for you to meet Pollo,” the Bronx born mother of two wrote on Instagram. “Everything is always better #ConPollo, especially when starting kids off early to learn Spanish in a fun way!!!”

The reviews are solid; e.g, Publishers Weekly calls the beginner’s language guide a “balance of pedagogy and pure visual fun, smartly gauged for budding curiosities and short attention spans.”