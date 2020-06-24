Jennifer Lopez Ushers In Summer With A Bathing Suit Shot

From ELLE

Summer solstice has passed, and Jennifer Lopez is officially marking the start of the season with an aspirational beach shot. In the photo, Lopez wears a white one-piece from Guess. (The 50-year-old singer is an ambassador for the brand.) Her hair is wavy; she appears to be on a yacht; and she looks incredible. "First weekend of summer #VibeCheck," she captioned the shot of herself.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Her bathing suit is available here on Guess's site.

While this is Lopez's first bathing suit shot of the season, she has shared photos of herself working out during quarantine.

She also spoke in January to Vanity Fair about how she felt walking the Versace runway in her famous Versace green dress 20 years later.

"The first time I wore it, I actually didn’t have another dress," she said of her 2000 Grammy appearance. "Usually I have choices. It was a last-minute thing that caused a sensation that was unexpected. The second time was very planned-out. It started at the Met ball; Donatella [Versace] said, 'You know, this year is the 20th anniversary of the jungle dress,' and I said no, I didn’t. And she goes, 'I think I’m going to do a whole show about it. Would you come?' And I said, 'Of course. Just call me.' You know, it’s all timing—schedules and stuff. And then she wound up calling and said, 'I want you to walk at the end, and I want you to come out in the dress.' 'The same dress?' 'The same dress. We’ll make a new one for you.' The second time I wore it and walked out there, it was such an empowering thing. Twenty years had gone by, and I think for women, knowing you can put on a dress 20 years later—it resonated. It was like, “Yes, you know, life is not over at 20!”

Story continues

Photo credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

You Might Also Like