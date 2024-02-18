Jennifer Lopez Traded in Her Ultra-Short Leather Shorts for a Dangerously Plunging Pink Dress

Tomas Herold/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez wouldn't be caught dead wearing the same look for two press events, but we didn't know she could swap aesthetics so effortlessly.

On February 16, Lopez was spotted arriving at Rockefeller Center in New York City wearing a luxe fur coat of the mob wife variety over a thick beige hoodie. Fresh off a visit to Apple Music Radio to promote her new album, This Is Me…Now, as well as her Amazon film of the same name, the 54-year-old mogul rocked up to her next promo spot in a pair of ultra short leather shorts that sit above the darker panel of her pantyhose. She topped off the look with platform peep-toes and large sunglasses, her hair pulled back in a slick ponytail.

However, the 'fit had completely changed by the time Lopez was photographed leaving her guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In paparazzi shots, Lopez can be seen exiting Rockefeller center in a plunging hot pink dress with an equally dramatic thigh slit, her hair worn down and straight with a distinct middle part. As she exited the building, Lopez donned a grey coat and burgundy leather gloves, having removed the glittering diamond necklace she wore for the taping.

Both sultry looks come after Jennifer Lopez admitted that her 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, are not always fans of her more revealing looks. "They saw the movie just the other night at the premiere, they were, I think, really blown away," Lopez shared during a recent appearance on The View. "They were like, ‘Whoa. You did this? This is what you’ve been doing?’"

However, she said the admiration lasted for “just for a second,” adding, “Then, it’s right back to 'Mom, don’t wear the crop top!’” Respectfully, we disagree with the teens!

