Jennifer Lopez Toured a $64 Million Mansion with Ben Affleck in This Staple Spring Jacket

With spring just a few weeks away, celebrities are beginning to transition their winter wardrobes in preparation for the warmer weather ahead. But despite more sunshine, it's still pretty chilly outside, so you may be looking for some lightweight jackets. And Jennifer Lopez just showed us a cozy way to start dressing for spring.

On February 28, the Shotgun Wedding star toured a $64 million home in the Pacific Palisades with her husband Ben Affleck wearing white cargo pants and fall's favorite transitional jacket: a plaid flannel shacket.

Typically a fall essential, shackets — aka shirt jackets — are stylish and practical options for between-season dressing thanks to their lightweight fabric. Pairing them with white cargo pants, like Lopez did, is an easy way to make the fall favorite a spring staple, and you can shop similar flannel shackets for as little as $23.

Plaid Shackets Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

If you're looking for something similar to Lopez's plaid shacket, then consider this popular flannel by Beaully, which only costs $32 and has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. With black buttons and a blend of brown, gray, black, and cream, the flannel resembles the neautral pattern on Lopez's top. It's made from soft polyester and fully covers your arms thanks to a long-sleeve silhouette with cuffed sleeves that traps heat in. The shacket comes in 19 other colors, including navy blue, red, and khaki, has two button flap pockets, and is double discounted right now.

Beaully Women's Flannel Plaid Jacket Long Sleeve Button Down Chest Pocketed Shirts Coats Shacket

Amazon

Buy It! Beaully Flannel Jacket, $31.40 with coupon (orig. $46.89); amazon.com

You can shop the plaid flannel trend that celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Hilary Duff have worn for as little as $23 at Amazon. The HangNiFang Flannel Plaid Shirt is breathable and lightweight, making it a great option for between-season dressing. The shirt features a button-up design that makes layering or de-layering easy on warm spring days. You can snag this budget-friendly flannel in sizes S through XXL. Plus, it's on sale for 23 percent off.

HangNiFang Womens Flannel Plaid Shirts Oversized Button Down Shirts Blouse Tops

Amazon

Buy It! HangNiFang Flannel Plaid Shirt, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Madewell shoppers know that flannels are a year-round staple — nearly 300 people have added the brand's Twill Flannel Shirt Jacket to their carts in the past seven days alone. The popular shacket is made from twill flannel, which is designed to keep you comfortable through unpredictable spring weather.

"I bought this on a whim and haven't taken it off yet," one reviewer said, adding that they've worn it as a shirt and have also layered it over other items as a jacket. The black windowpane plaid goes with everything, and it even has two pockets and is machine-washable.

Twill Flannel Shirt-Jacket in Windowpane Plaid

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Twill Flannel Shirt Jacket in Windowpane Plaid, $114.99 (orig. $138); madewell.com

Spring is almost here. If you're not ready to give up your comfy coats just yet, but are looking to stay warm through the next few weeks, shop more cozy shackets at Amazon and Nordstrom below.

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirts Boyfriend Long Sleeve Oversized Blouses Tops

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Corduroy Flannel Top, $32.38 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

BEACHLUNCHLOUNGE Oversize Plaid Cotton Shirt

Nordstrom

Buy It! BeachLunchLounge Oversized Plaid Cotton Shirt, $68; nordstrom.com

KAREN KANE Plaid Shirt Jacket

Nordstrom

Buy It Karen Kane Plaid Shirt Jacket, $143.20 (orig. $358); nordstrom.com

Lacozy Womens Buffalo Plaid Flannel Shirt Long Sleeve Collar Button Down Blouses Tops

Amazon

Buy It Lacozy Plaid Flannel Long-Sleeve Top, $26.99; amazon.com

