Jennifer Lopez’s suuuuper glam ponytail is most certainly Gen Z approved

CHRIS DELMAS - Getty Images

If there's one person who could convince an entire nation that the middle part hairstyle reigns supreme, it's Jennifer Lopez. Now, let's not get it twisted; we are so here for a side sweeping 'do but today's look – courtesy of J-Lo herself – may convince you (read: millennials) otherwise...

In an Instagram post shared by celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, Jen is wearing her hair up and in a "middle part glam pony", as Andrew himself calls it. These two artists paired together to create such a masterpiece is the very reason why they will both, forever be my muses. Artistry 101 with myself, Jen and Andrew – you're welcome.

Take a look at the snatched (to the Gods) updo below:

And when I say snatched, I really do mean that there is not a single flyaway strand in sight. So much so, that it's giving Ariana Grande ponytail vibes. I mean, perhaps this is the secret to having a good vocal range?

Oh, and can we also just take a mo' for that perfect end curl? Just perfection.

Legends aside, the middle part vs side part debate is one that has been ongoing for a few years now, and although a conclusive result is yet to be discussed, we think J-Lo's pony just spoke for itself. Controversial, much? I think not.

To finish off the beauty look, makeup artist David Velasquez worked up a subtle smoky eye and fluffy lash, topped off with a fuchsia pink lip, whilst Jen's nail artist, Tom Bachik, opted for a true yellow mani. It's giving us all the spring vibes.

When Easter rolls around and you're looking for beautyspo, you know where to find us!

Follow Lia on Instagram.







You Might Also Like