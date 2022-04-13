Jennifer Lopez's Netflix documentary, "Halftime," finally has a release date. The new film, which will open the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, will hit the streamer on June 14. According to a press release sent by the festival, Tribeca will debut the film at the United Palace in Washington Heights in upper Manhattan, close to where Lopez grew up in the Bronx.

The festival said in its statement, "'Halftime' offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration. The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions. And it's only the beginning. 'Halftime' serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez's life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose."

Director Amanda Micheli said, "It's an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer's life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true."

Lopez previously told The New York Times that the film would focus on 2019, which was a huge year for her. That year, she starred as Ramona in "Hustlers," which earned her a second Golden Globe nomination; she received CFDA's Fashion Icon Award; she made a splash at Milan Fashion Week in the daring re-creation of the green Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys; and she embarked on the "It's My Party" tour. On the heels of the multihyphenate's stellar year, Lopez went on to headline the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

It's not clear how much J Lo's fiancé, Ben Affleck, will feature in the documentary, if at all. The pair got back together in 2021, and it seems most of the documentary was filmed before then, when she was still with Alex Rodriguez.

