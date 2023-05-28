Jennifer Lopez Styles the Coziest Belted Cardigan with Wide-Leg Jeans

Jennifer Lopez embraced cozy comfort with her effortless off-duty look.

During a West Hollywood outing on Saturday afternoon, the multi-hyphenate was spotted in a casual cardigan and baggy jeans. The "Jenny from the Block" singer stepped out in a tan knitted sweater featuring a black Fair Isle design, worn belted at the waist over a simple white shirt, wide-leg blue jeans, and white sneakers. She accessorized the ensemble with her signature large gold hoops and tinted aviator sunglasses, while wearing her honey-blonde hair in a high ponytail.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Recently, the Shotgun Wedding star has been spotted out and about in a number of chic looks.

Last weekend, Lopez was spotted showing plenty of PDA during a family day out with husband Ben Affleck. She channeled summer in a yellow-and-brown striped maxi dress featuring a fully backless bodice, paired with brown espadrille platform sandals and a brown Saint Laurent purse with a gold chain strap. She also wore her signature hoops and sunglasses, and her hair was styled in a messy bun with curtain bangs.

The blended family also stepped out that weekend to watch a school play featuring Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s younger daughter, 14-year-old Seraphina. For the occasion, Lopez wore a red-hot collared maxi dress from PatBO, which was entirely covered in wispy ruffles and included a thigh-high center leg slit. She coordinated the look with a pair of glossy cherry-red Mary Jane platform pumps, a matching red shoulder bag, and her trusty hoops.

