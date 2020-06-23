Jennifer Lopez stuns in throwback swimsuit — and it's only $69
Nothing screams “youthful” more than a sunkissed glow — and no one knows that better than Jennifer Lopez. On Monday, the 50-year-old mother-of-two took it to Instagram to show off her signature bronzed complexion while rocking a sultry swimsuit.
"The first weekend of summer #VibeCheck," she captioned the photo which shows the “Hustlers” star by a beachfront balcony, wearing a gorgeous white one-piece by Guess decorated with the brand's iconic triangle logo.
Channelling early 2000s nostalgia, the swimsuit also features a scoop neckline, low back and cutaway sides that offers just the right of coverage and sex appeal — and it retails for a relatively affordable $69.
Guess One-Piece Logo Swimsuit
SHOP IT: Guess, $69
Earlier this year, Guess and Marciano welcomed back Lopez as the face of their worldwide Spring 2020 advertising campaign directed by Paul Marciano, Guess’s chief creative officer.
For the shoot, Lopez took inspiration from both ‘80s-era Madonna and Sophia Loren.
“I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer back for a second campaign with GUESS and Marciano. Jennifer continues to push boundaries in the music, fashion and film industries and represents everything a GUESS Girl is – confident, sensual and adventurous,” Marciano said in a statement at the time.
