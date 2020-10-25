Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in the Perfect Autumnal Look

From Marie Claire

Jennifer Lopez just debuted the perfect outfit for fall.

Photographed in Los Angeles on Friday, J.Lo paired chic high-waisted black pants with a low-cut white top. She finished the sleek look with an Opera cardigan by Brunello Cucinelli, a black hat, and chunky black boots. She carried a sparkly bottle adorned with diamantés, which is bound to have introduced some extra glam to any meeting she attended.

Lopez also wore a pale pink lip, a dark red manicure, and glittering hoop earrings. As usual, we're ready to copy her entire outfit immediately.

J.Lo recently opened up about her experience breaking into the movie industry as a young actress, and the importance of representation. During Billboard Latin Week, Lopez explained (via The Hollywood Reporter), "I never wanted to be put in a box. I wanted to always be a person. Look at me like I'm a person. Don’t look at me like I’m one type of person, like I’m just a Latin girl over here and I can only do these things. No, I can do anything."

"You should let me play the president of the United States," Lopez continued. "I should be able to do that. It’s always been my goal with my career is to show diversity in the different things and characters that I could play." Lopez explained, "Everybody knows that I’m the Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx... I’m proud of that because there’s no reason for that to ever hide. It’s the secret to my success."

