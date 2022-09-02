Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Ben Affleck and His Mom from Their Georgia Wedding Celebration

Amanda Taylor
·2 min read
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding

OnTheJLo and John Russo

Ben Affleck shared a sweet moment with his mother during his wedding party with Jennifer Lopez last month.

Christopher Anne Boldt was in attendance on Aug. 20 alongside over 100 friends and family at Ben's 87-acre compound in Georgia to celebrate her son and new daughter-in-law.

In a photo shared in Thursday's edition of Lopez's On The JLo newsletter, Boldt can be seen with her arm around her older son (she also is mother to Affleck's brother Casey Affleck) as the Oscar-winning actor kissed her forehead. Ben, 50, is wearing a linen vest and pants with a white button-down shirt.

One day before the ceremony, Boldt was treated at a local hospital after reportedly injuring her leg.

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding

OnTheJLo and John Russo Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Photos from Georgia Wedding with Ben Affleck: 'This Is Heaven'

Ben's brother Casey, 47, was unable to attend the Georgia wedding weekend but welcomed Lopez to the family in an Instagram post shared that Sunday.

"Good things are worth waiting for," he wrote alongside a throwback image of himself, Ben and Lopez, 53, walking in Los Angeles in August 2002. "Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love."

"Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding," Casey continued.

Closing the post, the Oscar winner wrote, "Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!" with a red heart emoji.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were 'Attentive Only to Each Other' on Honeymoon at Lake Como, Italy: Source

After they originally dated from 2002 to 2004, Lopez and the Argo actor-director rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April. The couple tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas during an intimate midnight ceremony in July.

Their celebration in Georgia drew some A-list names, including Ben's best friend Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. Top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller, were also in attendance.

In Thursday's newsletter, Lopez said she and Ben "laughed the night before about getting married again at our age." She explained, "We had both been married before and we aren't exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense."

