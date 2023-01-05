Jennifer Lopez shares the secret on how she achieves glowy 'red carpet' skin

If you struggle with dry, flaky skin ('tis the szn, after all), then listen up because Jennifer Lopez just spilled the beans with all of her skincare secrets. Yep, this is what she uses to achieve that *infamous* J-Glow...



Taking to Instagram to collaborate on a video with Sephora, Jen is introduced as the "number one glowing mami forever". To this, we have to say that we hard agree. The Queen herself then teases us, saying: "I have everything you need". *Internally screams with excitement*.

So, let's get to it!

The star starts off with her first tip which is to "exfoliate". Now, the product that she talks about is by her very own brand, JLoBeauty, which she recommends using "three to four times a week to keep your skin looking very fresh and avoiding any flakiness". She continues, saying: "It has the AHAs and the BHAs [...], it resurfaces your skin".

Unfortunately for us Brits, Jen's skincare brand is yet to be made available in the UK. BUT we do have a great alternative that includes the same ingredients and will give a very similar (if not the same) result. Enter: Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, £34.

As she says herself, "we don't do anything but red carpet glow!".



Tip two is where the all-important moisturiser comes in. "I can't emphasise enough how important hydrated skin is in giving that dewy look", Jen says. Our favourite ATM (and one that also won a Cosmo Winter Beauty Award) is the Hydrakate Recharging Water Cream, £65. Its rich aquaport technology and blue light-activated algae extract (sounds fancy, right?) are key players in its formula, making it so great for combatting dehydrated winter skin.

As a final step, Jennifer says that she loves to apply extra JLo Glow serum to highlight her "collar bones, cheekbones and anywhere the light hits". As mentioned, this product is not yet available in the UK but a glow formula that we love and one that you can get your hands on is the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, £26. Apply where recommended and you'll be red carpet ready in no time!

I wonder if Jen has any tips on how to become a major success like she is... I mean, admittedly I do just want to be her, OK?!

