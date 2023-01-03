Jennifer Lopez shares never-seen-before images from her wedding to Ben Affleck: ‘The best year of my life’

Jennifer Lopez has shared new photos from her fairy-tale wedding to Ben Affleck as she reflected on one of her “best years” in a post.

Lopez, 53, tied the knot with Affleck, 50, at his $8.9 million Georgia estate in August, a year on from rekindling their romance after initially splitting 20 years ago.

The superstar looked a vision as a bride next to her handsome groom in never-before-seen images from the ceremony, revealed in a montage video posted on Instagram on New Year’s Day.

Jennifer Lopez posted new photos from her wedding to Ben Affleck in a New Year’s post (Jennifer Lopez / Instagram)

In the clip shared by Lopez, her year was seen played out in a selection of photos taken from January through to December 2022, and displayed several snaps from her special day with Affleck during the month they became husband and wife.

“2022 was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year…#HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted#WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow,” Lopez captioned beside the images.

For the month of July, Lopez could be seen with Affleck in Las Vegas, where they first had their nuptials prior to their big wedding ceremony in Georgia.

The I’m Glad singer was seen in one photo wearing a mesh-lace bridal dress with a matching veil while sitting next to Affleck, who donned a white suit jacket and black tailored trousers, outside a building after taking their vows.

Another photo saw Lopez looking emotional as she tried on a second veil and overlooked sketches of outfits for her following wedding ceremony.

The artist was captured in a third picture looking breath-taking in a wedding dress fitting as she showcased her second bridal gown, which was a fishtail design with a high neckline and ruffled skirt.

Lopez was seen trying on her bridal veil in one photo she shared (Jennifer Lopez/Instagram)

More photos showed Lopez and Affleck enjoying their wedding day at his Georgia estate, along with friends and family who had gathered to watch the couple say ‘I Do’.

Lopez previously shared photos from her nuptials with Affleck on her subscription website OntheJLo.com.

The star candidly opened up about her wedding day in her newsletter on the site.

She wrote: “When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken.

“When I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me.

“Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better.”