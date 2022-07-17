Jennifer Lopez Shares Her New Name After Marrying Ben Affleck in Vegas: 'Best Night of Our Lives'

Nicholas Rice
·3 min read
Jennifer Lopez has a new last name!

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer, 52, married Ben Affleck over the weekend and signed off "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck" in a newsletter sent Sunday.

Per the marriage license, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Lopez plans to use Affleck's last name as her own.

A Clark County Clerk's Office marriage license record names Benjamin Geza Affleck as Party 1 and Jennifer Lopez is named as Party 2. Nothing is listed under the "new name" section for Party 1, however, Party 2's "new name" is listed as "Jennifer Affleck."

The marriage certificate, which must be filed within 10 days of the ceremony, had not yet been filed as of Sunday afternoon.

Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo
On The JLO

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Wed in 'Super Small' Ceremony After Obtaining Marriage License in Vegas

The singer's On The JLo newsletter detailed the "best night ever" and indicated that their children were "the best witnesses."

The ceremony came months after revealing their engagement in April 2022.

Lopez and Affleck previously began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the date.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

The Marry Me singer/actress and the Argo actor/director later rekindled their romance last year.

Lopez, in February 2022, opened up to PEOPLE about what makes their connection different now compared to 18 years ago, saying, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

She shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," continued Lopez. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

She added, "We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter. We have kids and we respect each other. ... We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."

