Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Biggest Skincare Secret

Jennifer Lopez always looks good. That's why whenever the 52-year-old singer-slash-actor shares her go-to beauty tips, we can't help but listen. Lopez recently took to Instagram to reveal how she keeps her face looking youthful and fresh.

"I woke up today, and I was like, 'God, you look amazing,'" she said in a video post as she rubbed That JLo Glow Serum all over her face. "I gotta tell you guys, this is no bullshit, this is not me trying to sell anything to you, this is me sharing with you the secret that I'm trying to give you that you've asked for. Look at my skin. It has cleared up. It is glowy, it is luminescent."

Additionally, she gushed about her product in the caption, revealing it's suitable for everyone. "When I’m moved by something I just have to share it!" she wrote. "That JLo Glow Serum is my secret sauce for that limitless glow, even while filming nights for weeks straight on location far away! This serum (my baby) works for all skin types and can seriously revive skin back to SUPERSTAR status."

Watch the video of Lopez using That JLo Glow Serum below.