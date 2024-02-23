Jennifer Lopez Shared Video of Twins Emme and Max’s 16th Birthday Trip to Tokyo

@jlo / Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is officially the mother of two 16 year olds. On February 23, J.Lo shared an Instagram Reel celebrating the milestone sweet-sixteen birthday of her twins, Max and Emme. They marked the day with a trip to Tokyo, and Emme and Max got to bring some friends on the Japan getaway.

Lopez started off the birthday video by saying, “I’ve never seen Max so excited.”

“I’ve never seen myself so excited,” Emme replied.

The rest of the video documented their incredible vacation, with J.Lo’s song “Hummingbird” playing in the background.

“16 🥥🥥. Birthday trip 2024 🤍🤍,” she captioned the post.

One clip shows the group sitting on the floor wearing traditional Japanese kimonos while they whisked matcha. Lopez wore a beautiful mint-green kimono decorated with pastel pink flowers. She added a matching headpiece.

On their trip, they held baby piglets, visited a museum, saw some anime attractions, and ate lots of food.

The twins’ birthday is February 22, and each year, J.Lo shares a sweet tribute for them. For their 15th birthdays last year, she made a slideshow with pictures and videos of Emme and Max throughout the years, documenting their growth. In some of the photos, the kids snuggled up to Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins,” she wrote in the caption.

