Jennifer Lopez Serves Sartorial Greatness in Wedding Day Glam Sneak Peek

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged vows again just shy a month after their Las Vegas nuptials. Holding a lavish shindig for close friends and family at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, Lopez gives us a sneak peek of her glam behind the scenes.

In an Instagram post captioned "First peek at my wedding looks," Lopez gives followers and fans alike a close-up view of her face, which is covered by a white lace veil. Her editorial couture gown by Ralph Lauren features a high neck with a classic turned-out collar and from what we can make out, her ears are adorned in diamond and pearl earrings.

Through the veil, you can still make out some of the details of her makeup, all curated by her resident makeup artist Mary Phillips. Philips served Lopez her signature look of a smokey eye, bold fluffy lashes with an extra smoked-out lower lash line. For the occasion, Philips added shimmery eyeshadow to the inner corners because every bride needs a touch of shimmer and glitter. Her lips are slightly over-lined for a full blushing bride pout with a neutral shade and a lighter pinker color added in the middle for a subtle ombre.

While we can't tell the direction of the hair for the moment, it's presumably clear that her tresses are pulled back from her face in a sleek and chic presentation, all created by her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, who was also responsible for her retro Las Vegas wedding day hairstyle.

We're anxiously refreshing our feeds to see what the star will post next but will settle for this perfect sneak peek.