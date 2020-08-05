Jennifer Lopez says 'there's a lot of guilt' that comes with being a working mom

During the World of Dance semi-finals Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez had no problem having production hold for her as she FaceTimed her kids to say goodnight, and she shouldn't.

Lopez might be one of the busiest superstars in the world, but she also has a full-time job as a mother to her 12-year-old twins – Maximilian and Emme.

"Being a working mom is hard," shared Lopez. "Any working mom will tell you that. I'm so happy to have this amazing career, but there's a lot of guilt that goes along with missing things that you wish you were there for when it comes to your children."

World of Dance was fortunate enough to film their finale prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, so Lopez has since been able to spend a lot more time with her family, as both her and fiancé Alex Rodriguez have shared on their Instagram pages.

Meanwhile, even though Emme has been growing up before our eyes a lot more recently, like when Emme joined Lopez on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, and at a number of shows on her mother's world tour in 2019, fellow judge Derek Hough still seemed surprised by how fast time flies, as he stated how Lopez's kids are "getting older and older every time I see them on the damn FaceTime."

"So do I. I keep getting older and older on FaceTime too," joked Lopez.

World of Dance airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Watch Jennifer Lopez revealing that she once worked in retail and why she got fired from the job:

