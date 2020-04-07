Jennifer Lopez Says Her Wedding Date Has Been Affected By Covid-19

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS - Getty Images

From ELLE

A month after celebrating the anniversary of their engagement, Jennifer Lopez has revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has scuppered her and fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s wedding plans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Monday, the singer starred on Ellen DeGeneres’ latest at-home series of interviews as the world continues to social distance to limit the spread of the virus.

During her conversation with the show host, during which they discussed Lopez home-schooling her two children Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, the pair got onto the subject of the performer’s upcoming wedding.

The show host implied that the couple's big day could’ve been ‘any day now’ if it wasn’t for the pandemic.

‘Any day now?!’ Jennifer exclaimed. ‘Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now.

‘Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It’s something that we’ll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out.’

While the couple have kept their cards close to their chest when it comes to their wedding date, it has been widely believed that the pair had planned to wed this summer following a busy year for the singer.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Over the last year, the star has appeared in the critically-acclaimed film Hustlers and performed at the Super Bowl earlier this year with Shakira.

Last March, the former athlete proposed to the performer during a romantic getaway to the Caribbean.

Earlier this year, Lopez opened up about her plans to get married to Rodriguez, admitting that they’re in no rush to walk down the aisle together.

Story continues

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

‘It's so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, “Oooo, we're gonna get married in a couple months?!” You're old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times,’ she said, laughing,’ she told TV show host Oprah Winfrey on her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour.

‘He's like, “Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it.” I said, “But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush,'" she explained. 'If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE





You Might Also Like