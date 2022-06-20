Jennifer Lopez says child Emme is her 'favorite duet partner of all time' during LA performance

Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme shared a touching moment together onstage Thursday, performing for the first time together since the halftime show at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

Lopez performed at the Dodger Stadium for the sixth annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala last week and brought out a special guest performer: her 14-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. (The two also share Max David, Emme's twin brother.)

When introducing Emme to the stage, Lopez used gender-neutral pronouns, according to a video shared on TikTok by user @christinathesupermom. "(The last time) we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won't," Lopez quipped.

"So this is a very special occasion because they're very, very busy and booked and pricey," the proud mom continued. "They cost me when they come out, but they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me."

Emme then walked onstage, and the two performed a heartwarming rendition of "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri.

On stage, videos show Emme wearing an all-pink ensemble while Lopez donned a turquoise ensemble.

"Give it up for my baby," Lopez said at the end of their performance. In other footage shared on social media, Emme can be seen performing Bruce Springsteen's "Born In the USA" and Lopez's "Let"s Get Loud," two songs that were also performed at the Super Bowl in 2020.

Jennifer Lopez performed at the Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
On Instagram, Lopez shared a clip of her performing "Get Right" on Thursday. "Last night," she captioned the post.

The Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala also featured a set by award-winning celebrity DJ D-Nice and Mario Lopez served as the night's emcee. The foundation raised $3.6 million to support its mission to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, Netflix's "Halftime" documentary, which follows Lopez's journey to the Super Bowl stage, premiered at the annual Tribeca Film Festival.

In candid interviews and fly-on-the-wall footage captured by director Amanda Micheli in the summer of 2019, Lopez tries to keep mum about speculation she's the "front-runner" to headline the halftime show. So when the announcement comes that September she'll be joined by Shakira, Lopez's team calls it a slight against both women, suggesting that the NFL doesn't believe Latinas can command the world's biggest stage solo.

Lopez, to be clear, doesn't blame Shakira, and both artists are shown collaborating and supporting each other throughout the documentary. But Lopez doesn't hold back about the NFL.

"If it was gonna be a double headliner, they should've given us 20 (expletive) minutes," she tells Shakira by phone, after agreeing to evenly split up their 12-minute performance time.

Later in the film, Lopez attempts to hash out her Super Bowl set list with her music director, expressing frustration with how few songs she can realistically do in the six minutes allotted to her. "It's the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl," Lopez says.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jennifer Lopez, Emme perform onstage at Los Angeles Dodgers gala

