Jennifer Lopez Says Ayo Edebiri 'Apologized with Tears in Her Eyes' for Past Negative Comments: 'She's Very Sweet'

Jennifer Lopez and Ayo Edebiri have nothing but appreciation for one another.

In an interview with Variety published on Tuesday, the singer/actress, 54, revealed that the star of The Bear, 28, offered a sincere apology after past critical comments that she made about her resurfaced before the two were set to appear on the Feb. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Lopez explained that Edebiri approached her backstage at the show — which they appeared on as the musical guest and host, respectively — shortly after a 2020 podcast in which the Emmy winner called the pop superstar’s career “one long scam” went viral. “She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez said.

The Grammy-nominated artist continued, “She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform.”

“She was just like, ‘I’m so f---ing sorry, it was so awful of me,’” Lopez shared of Edebiri’s apology.

The hitmaker explained to the outlet that she shrugged off the comments that the former stand-up comic made on a February 2020 episode of Laci Mosley's Scam Goddess podcast. She added, “It’s funny. I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

On the podcast that resurfaced, Edebiri joked about J.Lo’s success before she performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. After calling her career “one long scam” and the podcast host questioning her singing abilities, the Golden Globe winner said, "Well, that's the thing. She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her. I think she thinks that she's still good even though, like, she's not singing for most of these songs."

"A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy," she added. "It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously."

In addition to apologizing directly to the Marry Me star, Edebiri also alluded to the viral incident by making light of the moment in an SNL skit.

During one sketch, titled "Why'd You Say It?," she portrayed a character who defended inappropriate comments she made on the internet and eventually admitted to her wrongdoing after being called out by the host, played by Kenan Thompson.

"OK, OK! We get it. It's wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid," the Bottoms star said. "But I think I speak for everyone when I say, from now on, we're going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online."

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer appeared on SNL to promote her forthcoming ninth studio album This Is Me... Now. She took to the Studio H8 stage to perform the project’s title track and “Can’t Get Enough,” during which she brought out special guests Latto and REDMAN.

Lopez’s long-awaited album This Is Me… Now — which marks her first LP in a decade and acts as a sequel to 2002’s This Is Me… Then — is due out on Friday.

The highly anticipated project is set to drop along with a film that’s said to be a surrealist interpretation of her journey through love and feature star-studded cameos. Fans will be able to watch This Is Me... Now: A Love Story on Amazon Prime Video.

