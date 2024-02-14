Jennifer Lopez says Ayo Edebiri apologized after calling her career ‘one long scam’

NEW YORK — No one can ever say Jennifer Lopez doesn’t take the high road.

The two-time Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated singer-actress opened up about the grace she extended to Ayo Edebiri after clips of the recent Emmy winner talking trash about her popped up on social media.

Days before Edebiri was set to host “Saturday Night Live” with Lopez booked as a musical guest, audio resurfaced from a 2020 podcast on which “The Bear” actress was heard calling J.Lo’s musical career “one long scam,” adding that she can’t sing.

But in a Variety cover story published on Tuesday, the “This Is Me … Now” star brushed off the eyebrow-raising commentary.

“It’s funny,” she told the outlet. “ I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

Lopez, 54, went on to reveal that the 28-year-old upstart was visibly embarrassed when they came face to face in the days leading up to Feb. 3’s live “SNL” broadcast.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” the former “In Living Color” Fly Girl recalled. “She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things.”

“She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform,” Lopez continued. “She was just like, ‘I’m so f–ing sorry; it was so awful of me.’”

During the “SNL” episode, Edebiri did a make-good when she appeared in the self-deprecating “Why’d You Say It” sketch, poking fun about dissing people on social media.

“It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout — or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid,” she joked.

