Jennifer Lopez Rocks 2 Statement Looks During “Saturday Night Live, ”Styles Out Wardrobe Malfunction

Ahead of her ninth studio album 'This Is Me... Now,' Lopez returnsed to 'SNL' for two stylish performances

Jennifer Lopez is back at Saturday Night Live as musical guest for the fourth time.

The singer and actress, 54, returned to Studio 8H to perform during the Feb. 3 episode, hosted by The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, and dazzled in two statement outfits while on stage.

Edebiri introduced both of Lopez's performances, and first up was a rendition of new track, "Can't Get Enough," with Latto and REDMAN, who both joined the singer on stage for cameo appearances.



Looking every inch the pop superstar, Lopez wore an updated version of a suit, including a cropped black jacket, black pants that featured stylish cut-out detailing and a cropped white shirt. Her long hair was worn down in loose waves.

As the singer and actress showcased her impressive dancing skills, social media fans were quick to notice her professionalism when she suffered a hair-related wardrobe mishap during the performance. One video, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), showed the actress and singer as she appeared to remove a loose hair extension and throw it to the ground without missing a beat of her performance.



"What a performer, shake it off and keep on! 👏👏" one fan wrote in the comments of the video., while another added, "The show must go on. JLO ate up that performance 🔥."

Later in the show, Lopez performed the title track from her ninth studio album This Is Me… Now, stunning in an off-the-shoulder floral floor-length gown.

The light pink statement dress also featured a thigh high slit, while the singer let her look do the talking, this time wearing her hair in a sleek up-do, and accessorizing with only her wedding jewelry and a bedazzled microphone.

For Lopez, this marks her first appearance on SNL since hosting in 2019. Previously, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer has done double-duty as both host and performer twice.

Ahead of her Saturday performance, Lopez made an equally stylish appearing in promo images she posted on Instagram teasing her appearance. Wearing a light gray blazer over a bright yellow skirt and white turtleneck blouse, she tied her look together with a gold statement belt and a pair of bright blue heels.

The singer is set to release This Is Me… Now on Feb. 16, which is a sequel to her Ben Affleck-inspired third album This Is Me… Then from 2002. Her latest LP serves as a full-circle moment for Lopez, “completing a 20-year journey” according to a press release.

The album sees Lopez more involved in the production and songwriting of its 13 tracks, which include “Dear Ben Pt. II” (a follow-up to her 2002 love song “Dear Ben”). The lead single “Can’t Get Enough” was released on Jan. 10.

“What I wanted to tell everybody with the album . . . is true love actually exists," Lopez said on a YouTube Live ahead of the single’s music video premiere.

The Hustlers star will premiere a Prime Video feature film titled after the new record on the album’s release day. This Is Me… Now: A Love Story will be a “musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life,” including her well-documented relationship with husband Affleck, 51. Lopez leads the film, with additional appearances by Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Affleck and more.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

