Jennifer Lopez Rocked a Sheer Tunic and Tiny White Bikini for Easter Sunday

Jennifer Lopez rocked a sheer, sexy linen tunic over a bright white bikini for her at-home Easter Sunday look.

Lopez accessorized the casual ensemble with gold jewelry, a fresh face, and a messy bun.

Lopez's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, shared a video showcasing Lopez in her breezy, stay-at-home look during a family Easter egg hunt. The pair and their children have been self-quarantining at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Lopez is continuing her winning streak of effortlessly chic quarantine fashion looks.

On Sunday, Lopez's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, shared a video of their families spending time together for Easter Sunday at home. In the clip, the "On the Floor" singer is seen donning a flowy, sheer, long-sleeved linen tunic layered over an ultra-tiny bright white bikini. Lopez paired the breezy hooded ensemble with a makeup-free face, a slicked-back bun, some oversized gold hoops, a matching chunky chain-link bracelet, layered dainty necklaces, and multiple statement rings.

"With everything going on right now, it felt good to return to a little bit of normalcy for a little to celebrate Easter!" wrote Rodriguez alongside the clip, showcasing Lopez direct a traditional Easter egg hunt for the family. "Jen put together an amazing Egg Hunt that the kids absolutely loved and dominated. I hope everyone is having a safe and healthy Easter or Passover. Take a little extra time to call a loved one. Stay tough!"

Lopez's Easter Sunday look wasn't the only time she rocked crisp whites over the weekend. Both Lopez and Rodriguez partook in a virtual dance-a-thon hosted by hip-hop mogul (and Lopez's ex-boyfriend) Diddy, for which she donned another ivory look, this one composed of a long-sleeve, cropped linen blouse and matching wide-leg pants.

