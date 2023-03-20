Jennifer Lopez and Revolve Bring the 'Sparkle and Sexiness' with Exclusive Shoe Line: 'It's Very Me'

JLO Jennifer Lopez’s collection for REVOLVE

Dennis Leupold

Jennifer Lopez is stepping out in fabulousness.

The musician, actress and businesswoman, 53, is putting her best foot forward in expanding her JLO Jennifer Lopez shoe line with a new collaboration with Revolve. And it's nothing but major, featuring three exclusive drops kicking off with a lineup inspired by Lopez's signature piece: the high heel.

"The collection is very me! It's been fun to try out the shoes and I love the platform, the sparkle and sexiness!" Lopez tells PEOPLE exclusively on creating the sculptural designs.

The partnership in itself was a "natural fit" for the multi-hyphenate, who says that Revolve "is a go-to destination for many established and up-and-coming designers."

She's also "excited" that fans and Revolve shoppers can try out the styles for themselves.

JLO Jennifer Lopez’s collection for REVOLVE

Dennis Leupold

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Glitters in Gucci at the 2023 Grammys — and Cozies Up to Husband Ben Affleck

Launched on Thursday, Lopez and Revolve's first capsule houses 16 bold and sexy structured designs which, she notes, reflect her "glamorous, bold, powerful and sexy" attitude.

Arriving to the detailed pieces was an "extremely collaborative" process and even involved Lopez's stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, who helped translate her aesthetic into the collection.

"Revolve and the entire team have been such a great partner. I loved getting to see everything come to life — so much detail goes into every shoe," the Shotgun Wedding star shares.

JLO Jennifer Lopez’s collection for REVOLVE

Dennis Leupold

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For her campaign photo shoot, Lopez is front and center in show-stopping looks — and so do her shoes.

She wears the eye-catching glittery Beverly Platform Heel (paired with a cutout sequin jumpsuit) and stands tall in the feathery Sunset Sandal heels (teamed with a shimmery bodysuit and skin-baring fishnet skirt). She also puts on a leggy display in a fringed-out all-black look starring the rhinestone knee-high Calle Boot.

Story continues

The secret to how the singer preps for a big day on set? Staying "focused."

"I love the creative process and then seeing it come to life. For me, being a part of the lead-up to the day ensures that I go in ready and we get the best outcome," says Lopez, who will release her newest album This Is Me ... Now on Nov. 25, the 20th anniversary of her album This Is Me ... Then.

Wearing a statement shoe also goes a long way for Lopez. She often styles her outfits from the bottom up and notes that "a great shoe can be very powerful and represent the style, emotion you want to portray."

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Shares Getting Ready Pics as She Kicks Off Press Tour: 'On Wednesdays We Wear Pink'

RELATED: See Jennifer Lopez's 3 'Dreamy' Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses for Georgia Ceremony to Ben Affleck

On Saturday, Lopez celebrated the launch with star-studded party held in Beverly Hills, California.

In a clip shared to Instagram over the weekend, Lopez models a metallic pink pair of platform sandals with a skin-baring metallic dress and a fluffy shawl draped around her shoulders.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes look at her beautiful glam and thanked her style squad for putting together her gleaming ensemble.