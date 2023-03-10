Jennifer Lopez Revives the Y2K Classic "C Cut" Layered Hairstyle

These last few months for celebrity hair moments have been filled with bobs and other trend-worthy cuts. Above all, Jennifer Lopez has reminded us of something we haven't seen in a while: Actual hair layers.

You never know what Lopez will pop out with next for any of her glam moments, so when her '00s-esque layered "curve cut" hit my timeline — I was shooketh. In the early '2000s, the "C cut" was seen on all of the hottest ladies and is a hybrid hairstyle that focuses on length, health and style of the tresses. Taking to Instagram in an International Women's Day post, JLo gave a master lesson on effortless style as she's stunting in a Gucci coat, OG stunner aviator shades and serving much inspiration with the infamous "curve cut."

We're JLo leads, the girls will follow so we're confident this isn't the last of the "C cut" we'll see. We'll be staying tuned to our FYP pages.