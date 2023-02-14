Jennifer Lopez Reveals Natural Hair Length Through Candid Selfie

I'm not sure about anyone else, but I'm a sucker for raw and honest celebrity selfies. Those snaps when our fave A-listers show their bare faces or natural hair length — yes, give us the real tea. One of the girlies that continuously relishes in authenticity is Jennifer Lopez. Her showing the "real" her is never off the table, which is why her recent extension and/or clip-in free selfie warmed our hearts.

The multi-hyphenate star didn't go makeup-free for the selfie, but we'll take what we can get. The mogul is wearing full glam and her locks are sitting perfectly in her two-part swipe-through. What makes the entire moment candid is that JLo is truly giving "around the way" girl with her natural chocolate brown tone hair with added highlights. Her look isn't giving full red carpet glam, but her natural, shaggy wolf cut gives the girlies from all around an attainable style to go after that's not so celebrity-focused.

Lopez's caption reads: "Dewy, glowy and glazed." And actually sis, we agree and we stan. The bronzed skin, sculpted brows and most importantly, bomb hair? What more could we ask for?