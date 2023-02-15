Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Natural Hair Length In Extension-Free Selfie

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

If there's one thing that we love to see, it's candid celebrity selfies. In our humble opinion, nothing quite beats relating to an A-Lister showing off their natural bedhead hair five minutes after waking up – right, Blake Lively?

And adding to that much-appreciated authenticity is the multi-hyphenated superstar herself, Jennifer Lopez. Granted, in her very own pic – which comes to us via the good ol' Gram – the actor is wearing a full-face glam makeup beat and her locks are of a preened to perfection chocolate brown tone with added highlights. So, what makes it so 'candid', if you will?



Well, in J-Lo's recently posted IG post, although not makeup-free, she is rocking her natural hair length. Yes, that's sans-wig, extensions and/or clip-in hair pieces. But don't just take our assuming word for it, just take a look at her shoulder-length tresses for yourself as shown in the picture below:

Although not as full or lengthy as say her Grammys red carpet look, we're equally as in love with this au naturale shaggy wolf cut that has been styled somewhat straight with flicked-out ends.

Oh, and not only do we love Jen's 'do but we're also taking major beauty inspiration from her 'Dewy, glowy and glazed ✨' (as she writes herself in the caption of her post) make-up. The sculpted 'brows paired with her bronzed cheeks and subtly overlined glossy lip is just flawless

They don't call her J-Glow for nothing.







You Might Also Like