Jennifer Lopez reveals her exact at-home family workout routine

The family that works out together, stays together—at least, that seems to be the motto of the Rodriguez-Lopez household. Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 44, just led his daughters, Natasha and Ella Rodriguez, in a solid sweat session. And, of course, Lopez's impressive core muscles made a guest appearance, too.

Rodriguez documented the whole thing on Instagram—and it’s not only awesome, but pretty doable.

"A new kind of 'home run' for me 😅🏃🏾🔥 Who do you think crushed this #QuaranTeam workout? The kids or adults?" he wrote in the caption. "You could try this workout at home, even if you don’t have this equipment. You can use soup cans, detergent, anything at all instead of kettlebells! Let me know how it goes for you & stay safe."

He kicks off the video by sharing the day’s workout on his tablet:

400 meter run

15 kettlebell swings

10 push-ups

15 over-shoulders

15 bent rows









The video then cuts to Rodriguez, Lopez and his daughters running as The Warrior plays in the background. "Don’t go crazy," Rodriguez can be heard calling after one of his daughters.



He seems to be leading the pack through the workout as they go into rounds two, three, and four.

The video focuses heavily on Lopez and while she looks amazing this workout is definitely a departure from her usual abs workout.

Her trainer, Dodd Romero, told O, the Oprah Magazine that she likes to do a set of 50 hanging ab raises followed by 50 rope crunches and 50 incline sit ups with a 45-pound plate.

She follows that with another set of 35-reps of each, followed by a third set of 21-reps of each, with no breaks.

