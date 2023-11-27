Jennifer Lopez to release 'This is Me... Now' album, film in February

Jennifer Lopez will release the album "This is Me... Now" and an accompanying film about her love life in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez will release her album This is Me... Now in February.

The 54-year-old singer and actress announced a release date, Feb. 16, for the album Monday.

This is Me... Now is a follow-up to Lopez's 2002 album, This is Me... Then. The record will be her first album of new music since A.K.A. in 2014.

Lopez said in a press release that This is Me... Now is her "most honest and personal" album yet.

The album "effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and hip-hop beats, combined with her emotional signature vocals."

Jennifer Lopez attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In addition, Lopez announced an accompanying film, This is Me... Now: The Film, also set for release Feb. 16 on Prime Video.

The film is described as "a narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining" of Lopez's "publicly scrutinized love life."

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Air" in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jennifer Lopez attends the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of "Halftime" in 2022. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

Lopez and actor Ben Affleck eloped in July 2022 and married again at a wedding with family and friends that August. The couple were previously engaged in the early 2000s.

"Along with director Dave Meyers, Lopez creates a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience: an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals. Although an astonishing visual spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL's journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings," the press release reads.

Lopez will release "Can't Get Enough," a first single from This is Me... Now, on Jan. 10.