Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Viral Photos of Husband Ben Affleck Looking Sad: 'He Is Good. He Is Happy!'

"You don't need to worry about Ben," Jennifer Lopez said on the Golden Globes red carpet

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Jan. 7, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight: Ben Affleck is happy!

When Lopez, 54, caught up with Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards Sunday, she fielded a question about Affleck appearing sad in some photos of the couple.

“I don’t know," Lopez said, as she laughed at the question. "Ben is doing alright — you don’t need to worry about Ben. Let me just tell you, he is good. He is happy, he is here, he is nominated."

"He is like, ‘I’m chilling.' I don’t understand what people are pressed for," she joked. “They don’t pick up on my face."

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Jan. 7, 2024

Lopez and Affleck, who rekindled their relationship in 2021 and got married in 2022 two decades after they first met, attended Sunday's awards ceremony in support of Affleck's 2023 movie Air. While the movie went home empty-handed, Affleck and costar Matt Damon did appear during the broadcast to present the award for best director of a motion picture to Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.



Affleck was seen smiling and laughing as he sat with Lopez, Damon and Damon's wife Luciana Barroso while Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell presented an award and performed a hilarious dance routine.



Sunday didn't mark the first time Lopez has jokingly addressed public commentary on her husband's facial expressions. Back in February 2023, Lopez shared the trailer for Air on her Instagram account with one notable addition: a still image of Affleck in the movie as Nike, Inc. co-founder Phil Knight with a caption that reads "my husband's happy face."



Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso on Jan. 7, 2024

The caption served as an apparent reference to internet commentary on Affleck's appearance at last year's Grammy Awards, where he appeared to look bored when cameras cut to him during that show's broadcast.



ET also happened to catch Lopez meeting Brie Larson for the first time during Sunday's pre-show during a viral red carpet conversation, in which Larson, 34, choked up when she realized Lopez was approaching. "I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor. And you've always meant so much to me," she told Lopez, referencing her 1997 film.

"Oh my God, don't make me cry," Lopez responded.



