Jennifer Lopez quotes Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish during Biden inauguration

Jennifer Lopez gave a moving performance of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” for Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

The singer and actor celebrated Biden being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, along with fellow artist Lady Gaga, who sang the US national anthem.

During her performance, Lopez delivered a phrase in Spanish, leading those who did not speak the language to plea for a translation on social media.

Lopez was actually uttering part of the Pledge of Allegiance: “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Fans rejoiced in this celebration both of Lopez’s own heritage and of the Latino community in the US, with one saying it had “brought tears to my eyes”.

See more reactions below:

Never though Jennifer Lopez would make me cry just by speaking Spanish... But there we go! 😭 I assume it has something to do with that being proceeded by a women being sworn in as VP. It's all of it! 💜 — ASMR Sound Waves (Erin) (@asmrsoundwaves) January 20, 2021

When Jennifer Lopez broke out the Spanish, I started crying. This is beautiful. — Bria Leigh (@brialeigh) January 20, 2021

Jennifer Lopez speaking Spanish on the inaugural stage just gave me goosebumps 💖💖 #InaugurationDay — gagaoohlala (@strawberyzoo) January 20, 2021

Loved @JLo sprinkling Spanish at the inauguration — Sandra Lilley (@SandraLilley) January 20, 2021

Did y’all also hear Jennifer Lopez bust out speaking Spanish in the middle of her song at the inauguration or am I trippin — Blessing🇸🇸✨ (@cantbebless) January 20, 2021

Biden’s inauguration has been considerably different to those of past presidents due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, a number of events were scheduled to help celebrate the historic moment, including a TV special hosted by Tom Hanks.

You can follow these events live via The Independent’s liveblog here.