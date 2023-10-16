Jennifer Lopez Put a Glamorous Spin on Athleisure With a Pair of Silver Metallic Leggings

And platform sneakers.

We have yet to meet an outfit of Jennifer Lopez’s that's average. Even on her days off, the multi-hyphenate always adds a dash of glam to her look — whether running errands or hitting the gym. Case in point? On Sunday, J. Lo was spotted out and about in Los Angeles redefining athleisure in a stylish pair of leggings teamed with a love-it-or-hate-it sneaker.

Photographed walking to her car, the actress-slash-singer sported your typical workout look of a crewneck sweater and leggings. But J.Lo being J.Lo, she yassified the classic combo with an off-the-shoulder knit that showed off her gray sports bra underneath, as well as silver metallic tights. Arguably, the real head-turning element of her on-the-go look was a controversial pair of chunky white platform trainers, also known as the "ugly" dad shoe. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses, a coordinating gray chain shoulder bag, and, of course, her signature gold hoops.

Beauty-wise, she complemented her bronzy complexion with a glossy lip and styled her brunette hair into a sleek ponytail.

Time and time again, Lopez has proved she has range. Just a few days earlier, she attended an event with Neiman Marcus celebrating Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, in full formalwear. For the evening, she slipped into a strapless gold bustier gown paired with a beaded hip brooch and accessorized with oversized gold drop earrings, a gigantic crystal-covered ring, and a cream-colored clutch. Meanwhile, a bronzy contour, feathered lashes, and a bold cherry-red lip provided the finishing touches to her look.

