Jennifer Lopez proves she hasn't aged a day in 15-year-old throwback video

Photo credit: Leon Bennett - Getty Images

If there's one celebrity with an impressive CV, it's Jennifer Lopez. As well as a talented singer, she's also a dancer, actor and beauty entrepreneur, all whilst mothering two children. Despite her career, J-Lo is quite active on social media, too, and recently gave us a throwback from 15 years ago – but I can't help but notice that she looks... well, the same.

The post was a video montage, which compiled a collection of clips taken from the 2006 movie El Cantante, in which Jen starred as the main character named Puchi. In the caption of her post, the star writes: "In honor of my new movie #TheMother…🔥💃#Puchi #ElCantante #CinemaSunday #15YearsAgo #Throwback" and TBH, we just cannot believe this was 15 years ago. In fact, I refuse to believe it...



I mean, the only things that seem to have changed are her dark hair colour and those pencil-thin skinny 'brows, which were a major trend back in 60s, the decade that this film is set. Actually come to think of it, it seems they're making a revival...

Although I'm sure many other aspects go into her looking this youthful (oh to have access to the best of the best skincare products and high-tech treatments), I might just have to try out Jen's skincare tips...



