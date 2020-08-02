Jennifer Lopez posted a makeup-free "morning face" selfie and obviously she looks incredible

Photo credit: Instagram/Jennifer Lopez

From Cosmopolitan

It seems even celebrities are enjoying going makeup-free in lockdown, and Jennifer Lopez is no exception. But while my personal look is more homeless than glamorous, you'll be entirely unsurprised to know that JLo looks absolutely incredible without a scrap of makeup on.

The 51-year-old shared an Instagram picture of herself having just woken up. Bundled in a cosy-looking dressing gown and with her hair not yet styled, she captioned the image: "Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace".

Can we just please talk about how clear her skin is? The definition of glowing.

JLo has been spending plenty of time with her family in lockdown - hence the relaxed look, probably. She recently celebrated her 51st birthday, and posted a video on her Instagram page in honour of the special day.

She captioned it: "Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes! As I watch and read through all of them, I can’t help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different.

"Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!! It’s mah birthday!!! ❤️✨"

Lovely, JLo. Can you drop your skincare routine next, please?

