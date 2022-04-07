Jennifer Lopez Posed Pantless in a Trench Coat to Promote Her New Campaign

Jennifer Lopez green dress

Whether she's wearing chic blue jeans or high-waisted trousers, Jennifer Lopez can rock a pair of pants like nobody's business — but that didn't stop the singer from ditching bottoms altogether when posing for her latest campaign.

On Thursday, J.Lo took to Instagram to share a series of photos captioned, "I got my attitude from my mother" in honor of her new Mother's Day campaign with Coach. The multi-hyphenate sat perched on a leather couch for the shoot and wore a black and red hooded houndstooth trench coat with caramel pockets and a matching pleated houndstooth minidress. She accessorized with a cream Coach bag and coordinating cream heels, and she left her long honey waves parted down the middle.

That wasn't the only look J.Lo wore for the campaign: A second Instagram post showed the star wearing a white cropped Coach T-shirt, a rose leather cape jacket, and a pair of baggy low-waisted blue jeans that exposed her pink and yellow underwear.

Both of Jennifer's Coach ensembles were posted just hours after she shared a bare-faced morning routine video with her 202 million followers on Wednesday. The post, which was captioned "my morning routine with affirmations that feed my soul and skincare that delivers that glow ✨✨✨ @JLoBeauty," was full of skincare tips and product recommendations.

"Starting off my day right," J.Lo said. "Feed my mind first, my soul with an affirmation. No looking at the phone yet, just setting myself up right for the day with the right intentions and right thoughts."