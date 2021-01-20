Jennifer Lopez Performs Powerful Patriotic Medley as She Speaks Spanish at Biden Inauguration

"Let's Get Loud!"

Wearing a suffragette all-white Chanel ensemble and symbolic pearl earrings, Jennifer Lopez dazzled on stage with renditions of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration festivities for incoming President of the United States Joe Biden.

"Una nación, bajo dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos," the Puerto Rican singer said in Spanish, before referring to her track, "Let's Get Loud." ("One nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all," in Spanish.)

Rob Carr/Getty Jennifer Lopez

On Tuesday, the singer shared a photo of herself before boarding a flight to the country's Capitol. "DC Bound..." she wrote. She later shared a video with the National Guard, captioning it, "What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and every day. 🇺🇸 Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans. ❤️🤍💙" #inauguration2021"

Win McNamee/Getty Jennifer Lopez

Chatting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Monday, Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez said Lopez was "nervous" about her big performance.

"It's been such a crazy year for her, so amazing, so many blessings," he said. "But to think in a span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's [Eve] and now the inaugural, it's unbelievable."

"And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C. because of the responsibility," he added.

Rodriguez teased that Lopez looks to "bring people together" and "inspire" with the performance.

Wednesday's event will see Biden, 78, and Kamala Harris, 56, assume the positions of U.S. president and vice president, respectively, and will also feature performances from Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks.

Lopez and Rodriguez endorsed Biden for President back in October.

"We're thrilled and we're excited to vote," Rodriguez began. "I think our voice has never been more important. We want to come together as a team to defeat COVID and to rebuild this U.S. economy that needs us all so much."

"For me, it's [about] unifying the nation again, getting rid of this hate," Lopez said. "I hate thinking about my kids walking around in a world where it's okay to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it's okay."