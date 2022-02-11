Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson rom-com Marry Me gets first reviews

New romantic comedy Marry Me has opened on Valentine's weekend (February 11) to mixed reviews from critics.

In the whirlwind romance, Jennifer Lopez teams up with Marvel's Owen Wilson to make one of the most unlikely on-screen couples.

Directed by Kat Coiro, Marry Me is based on a graphic novel of the same name where a pop star, Kat Valdez (Lopez), decides to marry a complete stranger (Wilson) holding a "Marry Me" sign in the crowd after finding out her fiancé is cheating on her.

Check out the first reviews from critics below.

Empire

"Still, even with that caveat and a dragging pace in the third act, this is likeable. It's well shot, well cast and gently amusing in the way of most glossy rom-coms… With a catchy soundtrack and those two wildly charismatic leads, even in the film's weakest moments you can just follow Charlie's example, and stare slack-jawed at J.Lo as she kills it."

Slash Film

"It's perhaps one of the most bizarre romantic matches made in movie history… But while Marry Me is silly, poorly made, and inarguably a bad movie, I had dumb fun. I enjoyed seeing J.Lo back in her element, and I was entertained by the bizarre chemistry between Lopez and Wilson, and even got used to the film's hyperactive nature."

The Guardian

"Everything about the film is machine-tooled and algorithmically calculated, right down to the chilling refusal to talk about Lou's mother (who cares, right?) and the fact that Charlie has been given a lovable dog. Wilson is so robotically bland that in 20 or 100 years' time I fully expect Marry Me to be remade starring the if-anything-younger-looking Jen and Owen."

The Independent

"It is the highest of high concepts – even for a genre that's always embraced them – and Marry Me just about gets away with it. No, it's never clear why sensible, earnest Charlie goes along with such a wacky stunt, or at least what's in it for him. But Wilson’s neurotic charm, which becomes more Woody Allen-esque with every passing year (sorry), overrides the more fantastical silliness here."

The New York Times

"The original songs are the best things in the movie. Those, and the two or three scenes in which Sarah Silverman — as Charlie's sidekick and, somehow, a school guidance counselor — appears to abandon a script that it pained me to watch her obey... Marry Me is a sad tale that's too busy leaping from plot point to plot point for Lopez to express anything close to real. It tells a lot and shows nothing."

The Hollywood Reporter

"Coming in an era when romcom films seem more often than not to take the form of subversions, genre hybrids or bittersweet dramedies, Marry Me's old fashioned romanticism feels in some ways like a throwback. Yet it does not feel stale, because Marry Me demonstrates a shrewd understanding of the way modern celebrity operates, and in particular of the way Lopez's does."

Marry Me is now in cinemas.

