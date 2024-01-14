Jennifer Lopez Has Now Worn 10 Wedding Dresses Onscreen— These 4 Are Her Best

From simple sheaths to extravagant ball gowns, we 'just can’t get enough' of JLo as a bride

Everett (2), Jennier Lopez/YouTube

Jennifer Lopez is a bridal queen, and if Hollywood had a lifetime achievement award (and they should) for the celebrity who has made an outstanding contribution to onscreen wedding attire, the honor would go to her (presented by Sarah Jessica Parker who should win for Best Wedding Gown Upcycle).

From her first film, Selena, in 1997 to her most recent flick, Shotgun Wedding, in 2022, the superstar, 54, has an array of bridal looks ranging including everything from a simple lace look to an elaborate ball gown.

Then, on Wednesday, the singer and actress, who wore five dresses across her two real life nuptials to Ben Affleck including three custom Ralph Lauren gowns, took her bridal work from the big screen to every screen when released her latest single "Can't Get Enough" with an accompanying music video.

In the clip she “marries” a series of grooms in two different gowns — a skin-baring white design by FROLOV with two large heart-shaped cutouts that reveal her abs and upper thighs and a shorter, strapless dress adorned with a cluster of red roses at the waist. With her latest body of work, Lopez’s onscreen bridal gown count is officially at 10 (and counting, because the girl cannot be stopped).

To celebrate her 26-year commitment to onscreen bridal attire, we chose the four fictional “JLo the Bride” looks that we love most.

1. The Wedding Planner, 2001

Everett

“As a style editor at PEOPLE for the past decade, I have an encyclopedic knowledge of JLo's wedding dress rolodex. (Seriously, I should consider adding it to my resume.) And while her August 2022 Georgia nuptials to Ben Affleck were a real life bridal fashion fairytale thanks to Ralph Lauren, there is one Lopez bridal moment that lives rent free in my head: her courthouse look in The Wedding Planner. The whole vibe is very simple — even anti-JLo — from the design's clean silhouette down to her minimal glam and retro headpiece. Plus, the 2001 film holds nostalgia for me. (I remember seeing it with my friends in eighth grade after a shopping trip at the mall. We even smuggled Auntie Anne's pretzels into the theater!) I still believe Meghan Markle had this dress on her bridal vision board. I also believe Mary Fiore should have married Massimo. — Brittany Talarico, Deputy Style Director:

Story continues

2. Marry Me, 2022

Everett

“Confession: I didn’t see this movie, but if I was going to grant it a Netflix night, it would be so I could watch JLo’s elaborate Zuhair Murad Couture bridal gown in all its glory. The strapless creation, which weighed more than a golden retriever (95 pounds to be exact) and required five people to transport was constructed from nine layers silk taffeta, horsehair and tulle and then covered in shimmering crystals, silver ruffles, embroidery and lace, and veil was equally decked out in crystals and sequins. Basically, it’s a Stefon nightclub in wedding dress form.” — Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director



3. El Cantante, 2006

GV Cruz/WireImage

“Everything about Lopez's 1960s-era bridal look in her 2006 film is perfection: the lace detail on her empire waist gown, the knee-length veil, the dreamy blue eye shadow. Perhaps her extra glow came from starring alongside then-husband Marc Anthony, as real-life couple Héctor and Nilda 'Puchi' Lavoe.” — Kate Hogan, Director Special Projects



4. Can’t Get Enough, 2023

jennifer lopez/ Instagram

“In her new song "Can’t Get Enough," Lopez sings, “When it feels right nothing else matters.” Of course, she’s talking about love. But that’s how I feel about the second wedding dress JLO wears as she sashays down the aisle to her reception with her husband (ahem, Derek Hough) Jenny from the Block style. Jennifer and dancing go hand in hand and this strapless bustier style with its billowing skirt allows her to do just that. Plus the look gets bonus points for being so of the moment with a red rosette and thanks to her white thigh-high tights.”— Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director





