Jennifer Lopez Nails Elegant Chic in Gray Blazer and Yellow Statement Skirt for “SNL” Teaser

Jennifer Lopez is ready to slay Saturday Night Live!

On Friday, the 54-year-old actress and singer posted promo images for her upcoming SNL appearance on Instagram.

She wore a light gray blazer over a bright yellow skirt and white turtleneck blouse in the images in the carousel. The look was tied together with a gold statement belt and a pair of bright blue heels.

Lopez also wore the outfit in a video posted on YouTube on Friday teasing her SNL appearance with The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, who is hosting Saturday's show.

Edebiri, 28, and Lopez appeared with cast member Heidi Gardner in the video, saying how excited they were to work together as Gardner went on a tangent about loving fall. Gardner also did a funny bit pretending not to know that "Jennifer Lopez" and "JLo" are the same person.

As seen in a previous promo for the episode, which was released on Wednesday, the SNL cast is excited for Lopez's return. Although the "Can't Get Enough" singer wasn't in the video, cast members Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim and Molly Kearney seemed rather bored as Edebiri tried to get them hyped for her first time hosting the show — until she told them Lopez was the musical guest.

Lopez has had a busy week already. She released the video for the remix of "Can't Get Enough" on Monday. This time, she went for a sultry vibe, wearing outfits including a sheer white knotted top, a satin corset with a red structured bra, and a tan sequined bikini top with matching sequined tights.

Lopez's SNL appearance comes a few weeks ahead of the release of her upcoming studio album and film, This Is Me... Now, which will both be available on Feb. 16.



