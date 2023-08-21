Jennifer Lopez Marks Ben Affleck Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of Marry Me in 2022

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of Marry Me in 2022

Jennifer Lopez had a treat for fans as she and her husband Ben Affleck marked their first wedding anniversary on Monday morning.

The pair first got engaged in the early 2000s but eventually called off the wedding, only to end up reuniting almost 20 years later and tying the knot in August 2022.

In her latest Instagram update, Jennifer and Ben can be seen sharing a laugh on their big day, while another photo sees the couple sharing a kiss under a romantic fireworks display.

Check out Jennifer’s anniversary post here.

The photos were accompanied by what appear to be song lyrics taken from Jennifer’s upcoming “part two” to her 2002 track Dear Ben.

She wrote:

Dear Ben, Sitting here alone Looking at my ring ring Feeling overwhelmed It makes me wanna sing sing How did we end up here Without a rewind Oh my This is my life

In November, J-Lo announced her ninth album This Is Me… Now, an update on her 2002 collection This Is Me… Then, which was released at a time she and Ben were dominating the headlines with their relationship.

Following the pair’s split, Ben tied the knot with actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children; 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina and 11-year-old Samuel. The two divorced in 2018.

J-Lo also shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The two singers were married in 2004, and divorced in 2014.

Earlier this year, “Bennifer” unveiled new tattoos for one another in an Instagram post to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

