Jennifer Lopez Is Making Us Fall in Love With Her Honeymoon Style

Jennifer Lopez Affleck's honeymoon style is on point.

For the past few days, Lopez and her now-husband Ben Affleck—along with their respective children—have been traipsing around Paris, France celebrating their love. “Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon,” a source told People following their July 16 nuptials in Las Vegas. Still, an official honeymoon doesn't hurt.

So far, each outfit Lopez has brought out during the family trip to France has been a winner. On July 23, Lopez wore a dainty floral dress with a corset-style bodice and scalloped trim, high-heeled brown mules, and a Gucci bamboo handle purse for a cruise on the Seine river. In '70s-inspired fashion, she completed the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses and her long, straight hair parted down the middle.

Later that same day, Lopez went a little more formal with a long-sleeved, floor-length dress with a romantic floral design and an ornate gold purse. Most importantly, there's not a single photo where the pop star is not wearing a giant smile on her face.

On her birthday, July 24, Jennifer Lopez traded in floral prints for a bold pink halter dress with a keyhole cutout detail that she dressed down with a casual ponytail, gold accessories, and nude pumps. Put that in The Louvre.

Following their intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez told her fans that the wedding was “exactly what we wanted.”

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

Where better to keep the celebration going than the City of Love?

