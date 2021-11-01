Jennifer Lopez Made Halloween Treats in Her Bikini

Is there anything that Jennifer Lopez can't do ... in a bikini? The answer to that is no and the multi-hyphenate proved the sentiment with a sweet video that showed her making Halloween treats with her kiddos, all while she was in swimwear.

On Sunday, the singer and actress posted a montage to Instagram which showed her and her two kids making some festive treats for the holiday — well, attempting might be the better word. In the clip, Lopez and her twins, Emme and Max, melt a pot of chocolate while dancing around the kitchen to Latin music. Lopez wore a peach swimsuit top with matching, low-waisted slouchy lounge pants.

Later in the video, they grab an Oreo popsicle to dip in the chocolate, but the melted chocolate wouldn't stick to the popsicle — much to J.Lo's surprise, but not her son's.

"This is not working!" Lopez exclaimed with a laugh before Max chimed in saying, "I knew this was going to be a flop!"

Despite the frozen-goodies fail, it seems like the businesswoman was enjoying the quality time with her kids. The three were also joined by J.Lo's good friend, photographer Ana Carballosa, who assisted with the snack-making and joined Lopez for a selfie.

"Made some Halloween treats with the cocos and @lacarba 🎃 👻 ," Lopez wrote before making fun of their mishap with the hashtags "#NailedIt #NOT."